Comparing of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.31% and 14.54%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.