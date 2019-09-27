Comparing of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.31% and 14.54%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
