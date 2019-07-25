Comparing of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|23.51
|N/A
|0.04
|109.49
In table 1 we can see Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares and 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.99%
|-2.15%
|4.68%
|4.86%
|-1.68%
|21.42%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|-5.74%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.74%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has 21.42% stronger performance while ATIF Holdings Limited has -13.74% weaker performance.
Summary
ATIF Holdings Limited beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
