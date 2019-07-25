Comparing of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 23.51 N/A 0.04 109.49

In table 1 we can see Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares and 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42% ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has 21.42% stronger performance while ATIF Holdings Limited has -13.74% weaker performance.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.