Comparing of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN), both competing one another are Real Estate Development companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 36 0.07 N/A 1.09 35.40 Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 11 2.11 N/A 0.76 16.38

Table 1 demonstrates Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Summit Hotel Properties Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is presently more expensive than Summit Hotel Properties Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and Summit Hotel Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Competitively, Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Business Partners L.P. -0.97% -2.28% 11.68% 3.04% 2.14% 27.08% Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 1.71% 6.84% 11.81% 7.11% -15.54% 28.47%

For the past year Brookfield Business Partners L.P. was less bullish than Summit Hotel Properties Inc.

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. beats Summit Hotel Properties Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.