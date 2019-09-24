Comparing of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) and LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) and LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). The two are both Real Estate Development companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 49 0.80 N/A 3.27 14.98 LGI Homes Inc. 71 1.22 N/A 5.81 12.09

Table 1 highlights Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and LGI Homes Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. LGI Homes Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than LGI Homes Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.3% LGI Homes Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 10.9%

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s 1.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, LGI Homes Inc.’s beta is 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and LGI Homes Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 LGI Homes Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 9.05% upside potential and a consensus price target of $57.5. On the other hand, LGI Homes Inc.’s potential upside is 0.99% and its average price target is $83.38. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. seems more appealing than LGI Homes Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.4% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94% of LGI Homes Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 12.9% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of LGI Homes Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Asset Management Inc. -0.33% 1.62% 2.36% 15.54% 17.65% 27.77% LGI Homes Inc. 1.24% -2.32% 0.51% 18.37% 36.41% 55.44%

For the past year Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has weaker performance than LGI Homes Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors LGI Homes Inc. beats Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services. Through its subsidiaries, the firm operates hydroelectric power facilities, interconnections and transmission facilities in Northeast North America, and development of wind power in Canada. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in specialty funds including private equity and makes direct investments in real estate, energy, and resource assets. The firm launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. It also manages real estate and hedge funds. The firm invests in equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It was formerly known as Brascan Corp. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Bogota, Colombia, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Calgary, Canada, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Gatineau, Canada, Hong Kong, Hong Kong, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Montreal, Canada, Mumbai, India, New York City, Perth, Australia, Shanghai, China, and Sydney, Australia.

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, and Tennessee markets. It offers entry-level homes and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. At December 31, 2016, it owned 59 active communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 4 under the Terrata Homes brand. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.