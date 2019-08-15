Comparing of Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -1.30 0.00 Hillenbrand Inc. 40 0.95 N/A 2.65 12.69

Table 1 highlights Broadwind Energy Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Broadwind Energy Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3% Hillenbrand Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 7.8%

Volatility and Risk

Broadwind Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.88 and it happens to be 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Hillenbrand Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Broadwind Energy Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Hillenbrand Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Hillenbrand Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Broadwind Energy Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadwind Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hillenbrand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Hillenbrand Inc.’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 77.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Broadwind Energy Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.1% and 81.4% respectively. About 8.5% of Broadwind Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Hillenbrand Inc. has 56.52% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadwind Energy Inc. -10.86% -10.45% 0% 28.76% -17.92% 51.54% Hillenbrand Inc. -4.75% -15.12% -20.79% -21.34% -31.03% -11.18%

For the past year Broadwind Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Hillenbrand Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hillenbrand Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Broadwind Energy Inc.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverters, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, containers, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.