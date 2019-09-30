Comparing of Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Since Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 -0.27 13.87M -1.30 0.00 Cummins Inc. 154 4.45 156.89M 14.81 11.07

Table 1 highlights Broadwind Energy Inc. and Cummins Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind Energy Inc. 782,069,354.38% -41.2% -18.3% Cummins Inc. 101,731,292.96% 33.4% 12.9%

Risk and Volatility

Broadwind Energy Inc. has a 1.88 beta, while its volatility is 88.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Cummins Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Broadwind Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Cummins Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Cummins Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Broadwind Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Broadwind Energy Inc. and Cummins Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadwind Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cummins Inc. 2 3 1 2.17

Competitively Cummins Inc. has an average price target of $161, with potential downside of -0.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Broadwind Energy Inc. and Cummins Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.1% and 84.4%. Insiders owned roughly 8.5% of Broadwind Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Cummins Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadwind Energy Inc. -10.86% -10.45% 0% 28.76% -17.92% 51.54% Cummins Inc. -6.48% -5.13% -0.89% 12.05% 19.52% 22.72%

For the past year Broadwind Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cummins Inc.

Summary

Cummins Inc. beats Broadwind Energy Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.