Comparing of Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO)

This is a contrast between Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.21 N/A -1.30 0.00 Continental Materials Corporation 17 0.16 N/A 5.52 2.76

Table 1 demonstrates Broadwind Energy Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3% Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% 25.9% 16.6%

Risk & Volatility

Broadwind Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.88 beta. Competitively, Continental Materials Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Broadwind Energy Inc. Its rival Continental Materials Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 3.3 respectively. Continental Materials Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.1% of Broadwind Energy Inc. shares and 16.5% of Continental Materials Corporation shares. 8.5% are Broadwind Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.5% of Continental Materials Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadwind Energy Inc. -10.86% -10.45% 0% 28.76% -17.92% 51.54% Continental Materials Corporation -2.31% -8.74% -20% 25.74% -20.83% 40.97%

For the past year Broadwind Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Continental Materials Corporation.

Summary

Continental Materials Corporation beats Broadwind Energy Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.