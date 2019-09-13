Comparing of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) and Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial Corporation 2 3.66 N/A 0.04 43.18 Kearny Financial Corp. 13 7.22 N/A 0.43 31.41

Demonstrates Broadway Financial Corporation and Kearny Financial Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Kearny Financial Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Broadway Financial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Kearny Financial Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Broadway Financial Corporation and Kearny Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 0.3% Kearny Financial Corp. 0.00% 3.4% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.16 beta indicates that Broadway Financial Corporation is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Kearny Financial Corp.’s 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.46 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Broadway Financial Corporation and Kearny Financial Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Kearny Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Kearny Financial Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $12.5 average price target and a -6.51% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.8% of Broadway Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 65.7% of Kearny Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Broadway Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Kearny Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadway Financial Corporation -5% 33.8% 57.02% 40.74% -7.32% 80.95% Kearny Financial Corp. -3.19% -0.74% -4.09% 0.83% 1.19% 4.13%

For the past year Broadway Financial Corporation was more bullish than Kearny Financial Corp.

Summary

Kearny Financial Corp. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Broadway Financial Corporation.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. It operates through three branch offices comprising two in Los Angeles and one in the nearby city of Inglewood, California. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Broadway Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of BBCN Bank N.A.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, it sells insurance products to its customers and the general public through a third party networking arrangement. As of August 16, 2017, the company operated 42 branches located in northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.