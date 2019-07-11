Comparing of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Broadway Financial Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.12% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Broadway Financial Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.34% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Broadway Financial Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial Corporation 0.00% 1.70% 0.20% Industry Average 18.54% 7.52% 0.94%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Broadway Financial Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial Corporation N/A 1 46.00 Industry Average 41.46M 223.68M 19.76

Broadway Financial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Broadway Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.43 2.45

The potential upside of the peers is 0.82%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Broadway Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadway Financial Corporation 7.94% 2.22% 9.52% 0% -36.41% 31.43% Industry Average 2.16% 4.10% 5.59% 7.66% 14.35% 13.41%

For the past year Broadway Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Broadway Financial Corporation has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Broadway Financial Corporation’s rivals are 32.19% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Dividends

Broadway Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Broadway Financial Corporation’s rivals beat Broadway Financial Corporation.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. It operates through three branch offices comprising two in Los Angeles and one in the nearby city of Inglewood, California. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Broadway Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of BBCN Bank N.A.