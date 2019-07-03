Comparing of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) and Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial Corporation 1 3.40 N/A 0.03 46.00 Investors Bancorp Inc. 12 4.60 N/A 0.69 15.94

Demonstrates Broadway Financial Corporation and Investors Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Investors Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Broadway Financial Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Broadway Financial Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.2% Investors Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Broadway Financial Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.12. Investors Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.88 beta which makes it 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Broadway Financial Corporation and Investors Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Investors Bancorp Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Investors Bancorp Inc.’s potential upside is 28.84% and its consensus price target is $14.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of Broadway Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 77.4% of Investors Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.8% of Broadway Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Investors Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadway Financial Corporation 7.94% 2.22% 9.52% 0% -36.41% 31.43% Investors Bancorp Inc. -4.21% -11.72% -14.22% -11.94% -18.75% 5%

For the past year Broadway Financial Corporation was more bullish than Investors Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Investors Bancorp Inc. beats Broadway Financial Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. It operates through three branch offices comprising two in Los Angeles and one in the nearby city of Inglewood, California. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Broadway Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of BBCN Bank N.A.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers deposit products, such as savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio includes multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans and home equity lines of credit; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 151 offices in New Jersey and New York. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.