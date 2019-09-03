Comparing of BroadVision Inc. (BVSN) and InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN)

As Internet Software & Services companies, BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) and InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BroadVision Inc. 1 1.69 N/A -0.98 0.00 InterXion Holding N.V. 72 0.00 N/A 0.44 172.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BroadVision Inc. and InterXion Holding N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BroadVision Inc. and InterXion Holding N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BroadVision Inc. 0.00% -177.5% -76.7% InterXion Holding N.V. 0.00% 4.4% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.21 beta means BroadVision Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, InterXion Holding N.V.’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BroadVision Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, InterXion Holding N.V. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. BroadVision Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than InterXion Holding N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for BroadVision Inc. and InterXion Holding N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BroadVision Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 InterXion Holding N.V. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, InterXion Holding N.V.’s average target price is $75.75, while its potential downside is -5.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BroadVision Inc. and InterXion Holding N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 99.8% respectively. 60.67% are BroadVision Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of InterXion Holding N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BroadVision Inc. 11.57% -4.26% 14.41% -9.57% -34.15% 18.42% InterXion Holding N.V. -0.69% -0.28% 8.5% 26.94% 16.28% 39.03%

For the past year BroadVision Inc. has weaker performance than InterXion Holding N.V.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors InterXion Holding N.V. beats BroadVision Inc.

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web-based self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms. In addition, the company offers business consulting, implementation, integration and package, upgrade and migration, and performance tuning services; education, and support maintenance services; and Vmoso and Kukini developer toolkits, and Kona framework, as well as Vmoso Enterprise Transformation, a proprietary implementation approach for the Vmoso collaborative solution. BroadVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; power backup services; and connectivity services that allow its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customersÂ’ equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It also provides managed services comprising systems monitoring, systems management, engineering support services, data back-up, and storage services. The company offers its services to digital media and distribution, enterprises, financial services sectors, system integrators, cloud providers, and connectivity providers through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 45 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. In addition, the company is involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.