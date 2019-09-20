Comparing of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Broadcom Inc. has 86.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.33% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Broadcom Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Broadcom Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom Inc. 0.00% 14.00% 5.70% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Broadcom Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom Inc. N/A 288 35.41 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

Broadcom Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Broadcom Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Broadcom Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom Inc. 0 4 10 2.71 Industry Average 1.25 2.45 3.67 2.58

Broadcom Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $309.07, suggesting a potential upside of 8.65%. The rivals have a potential upside of 46.29%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Broadcom Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Broadcom Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadcom Inc. -4.54% -3.45% -9.07% 7.08% 28.78% 14.04% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year Broadcom Inc. has weaker performance than Broadcom Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Broadcom Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Broadcom Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.44 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Broadcom Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Broadcom Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.92 shows that Broadcom Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Broadcom Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.44 which is 44.25% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Broadcom Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Broadcom Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment optocouplers; industrial fiber optics motion control encoders and subsystems; and light emitting diodes. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. The company was formerly known as Avago Technologies Limited and changed its name to Broadcom Limited in February 2016. Broadcom Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.