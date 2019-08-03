Comparing of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The two are both Semiconductor – Broad Line companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom Inc. 285 5.08 N/A 8.19 35.41 Intel Corporation 50 3.06 N/A 4.36 11.59

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Broadcom Inc. and Intel Corporation. Intel Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Broadcom Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Broadcom Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom Inc. 0.00% 14% 5.7% Intel Corporation 0.00% 28.4% 16.1%

Risk & Volatility

Broadcom Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Intel Corporation’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

Broadcom Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intel Corporation are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. Intel Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Broadcom Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Broadcom Inc. and Intel Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom Inc. 0 4 21 2.84 Intel Corporation 3 1 6 2.60

The upside potential is 11.93% for Broadcom Inc. with consensus price target of $311.75. Competitively the consensus price target of Intel Corporation is $53.9, which is potential 10.72% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Broadcom Inc. seems more appealing than Intel Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.5% of Broadcom Inc. shares and 68.5% of Intel Corporation shares. 0.2% are Broadcom Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of Intel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadcom Inc. -4.54% -3.45% -9.07% 7.08% 28.78% 14.04% Intel Corporation -4.48% 5.2% -0.41% 6.33% 6% 7.71%

For the past year Broadcom Inc. has stronger performance than Intel Corporation

Summary

Broadcom Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Intel Corporation.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment optocouplers; industrial fiber optics motion control encoders and subsystems; and light emitting diodes. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. The company was formerly known as Avago Technologies Limited and changed its name to Broadcom Limited in February 2016. Broadcom Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. Its platforms are used in notebooks, 2 in 1 systems, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components; enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure; and retail, transportation, industrial, video, buildings, and other market segments. The company offers microprocessors that processes system data and controls other devices in the system; chipsets, which send data between the microprocessor and input, display, and storage devices, such as keyboard, mouse, monitor, hard drive or solid-state drive, and optical disc drives; and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products that integrate its central processing units with other system components onto a single chip. It also offers NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; security software products that secure computers, mobile devices, and networks; programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive market segments. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning-based sensing products, mapping and driving policy technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, and autonomous driving technologies. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud and communications service providers, and industrial, communications, and automotive equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.