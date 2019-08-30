Comparing of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.39% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 3.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 0.00% 42.10% 15.60% Industry Average 46.28% 47.03% 14.50%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bristol-Myers Squibb Company N/A 47 14.06 Industry Average 3.16B 6.82B 21.97

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 3.59 2.75

With consensus price target of $55.75, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a potential upside of 16.36%. The peers have a potential upside of 66.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 2.73% -3.83% -4.66% -9.11% -24.64% -14.56% Industry Average 2.31% 2.07% 6.28% 11.52% 12.50% 19.49%

For the past year Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has -14.56% weaker performance while Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s peers have 19.49% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company are 3.9 and 3.7. Competitively, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s peers have 3.57 and 3.26 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.71. Competitively, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s peers are 7.74% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s peers beat Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers chemically-synthesized drug and biologic in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection (HIV). Its products include Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody to treat multiple myeloma; Opdivo, a human monoclonal antibody to treat renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, gastric cancer, melanoma, metastatic urothelial carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; Erbitux, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody that blocks the epidermal growth factor receptor; Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; and Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for metastatic melanoma. The companyÂ’s products also comprise Eliquis, an oral factor Xa inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation; Baraclude to treat chronic hepatitis B virus; Daklinza and Sunvepra to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV); Reyataz and Sustiva to treat HIV; Abilify, an antipsychotic agent for adults with schizophrenia, bipolar mania disorder, and depressive disorder; Beclabuvir, a non-nucleoside NS5B inhibitor for the treatment of HCV; and Orencia to treat rheumatoid arthritis. It has collaboration agreements with Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Apexigen, Inc., and Nordic Bioscience; clinical research collaborations with Array BioPharma, Novartis, Clovis Oncology, Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo; and license agreement with Nitto Denko Corporation to develop and commercialize siRNA molecules targeted at HSP47 in vitamin A. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company and changed its name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in 1989. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.