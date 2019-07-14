Comparing of Brinker International Inc. (EAT) and Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

This is a contrast between Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) and Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International Inc. 43 0.45 N/A 3.78 10.95 Dine Brands Global Inc. 88 2.09 N/A 5.17 17.12

In table 1 we can see Brinker International Inc. and Dine Brands Global Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Dine Brands Global Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Brinker International Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Brinker International Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Brinker International Inc. and Dine Brands Global Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International Inc. 0.00% -19% 11.8% Dine Brands Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.14 beta means Brinker International Inc.’s volatility is 86.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Dine Brands Global Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brinker International Inc. Its rival Dine Brands Global Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Dine Brands Global Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brinker International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Brinker International Inc. and Dine Brands Global Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dine Brands Global Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Dine Brands Global Inc. has an average price target of $127.5, with potential upside of 28.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Brinker International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Dine Brands Global Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brinker International Inc. -2.55% -2.29% -7.64% -16.04% -5.01% -5.98% Dine Brands Global Inc. 3.25% -1.02% 3.76% -5.17% 26.56% 31.53%

For the past year Brinker International Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance while Dine Brands Global Inc. has 31.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Dine Brands Global Inc. beats Brinker International Inc.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The companyÂ’s Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,016 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,723 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants; and 10 IHOP company-operated restaurants. DineEquity, Inc. is also involved in the lease or sublease of 691 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 ApplebeeÂ’s franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as IHOP Corp. and changed its name to DineEquity, Inc. in June 2008. DineEquity, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.