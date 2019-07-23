Comparing of BrightSphere Investment Group plc (BSIG) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group plc 13 1.15 N/A 1.27 9.61 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 11 9.86 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BrightSphere Investment Group plc and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

BrightSphere Investment Group plc and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0 2 0 2.00 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s average price target is $13.75, while its potential upside is 24.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BrightSphere Investment Group plc and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 49.65%. BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 0.05% are Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group plc -11.67% -15.35% -14.15% -5.43% -21.35% 14.14% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. -2.35% -0.94% 5.14% 9.91% 5.14% 20.48%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group plc has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.