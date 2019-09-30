Comparing of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)

We are contrasting BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 10 0.00 70.65M 1.27 8.43 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 1.22 11.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 739,790,575.92% 199.7% 8.8% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s average target price is $12.83, while its potential upside is 28.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares and 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. About 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 0.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.