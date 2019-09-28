Comparing of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 10 0.00 70.65M 1.27 8.43 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 2.49 10.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Gladstone Investment Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 743,684,210.53% 199.7% 8.8% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 28.30% for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. with average target price of $12.83.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was less bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.