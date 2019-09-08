Comparing of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

We are contrasting BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 0.95 N/A 1.27 8.43 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.43 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 highlights BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alcentra Capital Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Alcentra Capital Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 37.22% and an $12.83 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has weaker performance than Alcentra Capital Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats Alcentra Capital Corporation.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.