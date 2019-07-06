Comparing of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

We will be comparing the differences between Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Life Insurance industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brighthouse Financial Inc. 38 0.56 N/A 1.44 26.26 Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 146 0.76 N/A 11.18 13.19

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Brighthouse Financial Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Brighthouse Financial Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brighthouse Financial Inc. and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.1% Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0.00% 8.9% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brighthouse Financial Inc. and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brighthouse Financial Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of Brighthouse Financial Inc. is $36.67, with potential downside of -1.16%. Competitively the average target price of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated is $148, which is potential -6.72% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Brighthouse Financial Inc. looks more robust than Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.6% of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brighthouse Financial Inc. -6.19% -6.36% -8.87% -9.29% -22.73% 23.72% Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0.33% -0.85% 3.51% -0.85% -1.78% 5.18%

For the past year Brighthouse Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated beats on 7 of the 11 factors Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides life insurance and annuity solutions in the United States. It offers shield, variable, guaranteed income builder, income, and fixed annuities; and permanent and term life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of MetLife, Inc. Brighthouse Financial, Inc.(NasdaqGS:BHFW.V) operates independently of MetLife, Inc. as of August 4, 2017.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.