Comparing of Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Both Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 10 2.62 N/A -0.50 0.00 Zix Corporation 8 3.70 N/A 0.09 103.52

Table 1 demonstrates Brightcove Inc. and Zix Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Brightcove Inc. and Zix Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5% Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.86 beta indicates that Brightcove Inc. is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zix Corporation has beta of 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brightcove Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Zix Corporation has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Brightcove Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Brightcove Inc. and Zix Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zix Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Zix Corporation’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential upside is 48.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.4% of Brightcove Inc. shares and 76.8% of Zix Corporation shares. 0.8% are Brightcove Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of Zix Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27% Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99%

For the past year Brightcove Inc. has stronger performance than Zix Corporation

Summary

Zix Corporation beats Brightcove Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.