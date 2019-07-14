Comparing of Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 9 2.51 N/A -0.46 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 36 0.68 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Brightcove Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Brightcove Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Competitively, Synaptics Incorporated’s 10.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Brightcove Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Synaptics Incorporated is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Synaptics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Brightcove Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17

Synaptics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $40.17 average price target and a 29.46% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.8% of Brightcove Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 100% of Synaptics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Brightcove Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 2.2% are Synaptics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 4.25% 16.98% 17.25% 35.22% 1.11% 42.9% Synaptics Incorporated -3.48% -13.1% -20.88% -12.14% -23.13% -12.85%

For the past year Brightcove Inc. had bullish trend while Synaptics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.