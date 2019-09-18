Comparing of Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)

Both Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 10 2.42 N/A -0.50 0.00 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Brightcove Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Brightcove Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brightcove Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brightcove Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.4% and 0.2%. 0.8% are Brightcove Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24%

For the past year Brightcove Inc. has 77.27% stronger performance while Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has -63.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited beats Brightcove Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.