Comparing of Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Since Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 10 2.62 N/A -0.50 0.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 67 9.06 N/A 1.48 57.62

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brightcove Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.86 shows that Brightcove Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s 1.46 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Brightcove Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Manhattan Associates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Manhattan Associates Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Brightcove Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Manhattan Associates Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $96 average target price and a 16.77% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brightcove Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Brightcove Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27% Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59%

For the past year Brightcove Inc. has weaker performance than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Manhattan Associates Inc. beats Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.