Comparing of Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) and Its Rivals

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Brightcove Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Brightcove Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Brightcove Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -23.80% -12.10% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Brightcove Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Brightcove Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.15 3.79 2.66

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 134.87%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brightcove Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 4.25% 16.98% 17.25% 35.22% 1.11% 42.9% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Brightcove Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Brightcove Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Brightcove Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. Brightcove Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brightcove Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Brightcove Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.1. Competitively, Brightcove Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Brightcove Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Brightcove Inc.’s rivals beat Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.