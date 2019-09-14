Comparing of Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)

Since Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 10 2.50 N/A -0.50 0.00 CounterPath Corporation 2 0.62 N/A -0.84 0.00

Demonstrates Brightcove Inc. and CounterPath Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5% CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9%

Volatility and Risk

Brightcove Inc. has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CounterPath Corporation is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brightcove Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, CounterPath Corporation has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brightcove Inc. and CounterPath Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.4% and 5.8%. Brightcove Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, CounterPath Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27% CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8%

For the past year Brightcove Inc. was more bullish than CounterPath Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Brightcove Inc. beats CounterPath Corporation.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.