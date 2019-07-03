Comparing of Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 9 2.36 N/A -0.46 0.00 CDK Global Inc. 53 2.63 N/A 2.92 17.55

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Brightcove Inc. and CDK Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Brightcove Inc. and CDK Global Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.1 beta means Brightcove Inc.’s volatility is 10.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, CDK Global Inc.’s 21.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Brightcove Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor CDK Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. CDK Global Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brightcove Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brightcove Inc. and CDK Global Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.8% and 86.4%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Brightcove Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of CDK Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 4.25% 16.98% 17.25% 35.22% 1.11% 42.9% CDK Global Inc. -3.7% -14.45% -9.27% 0.97% -20.14% 7.06%

For the past year Brightcove Inc. was more bullish than CDK Global Inc.

Summary

CDK Global Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.