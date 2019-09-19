Comparing of Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Both Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 54.92 N/A 0.62 34.76 PDC Energy Inc. 35 1.55 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brigham Minerals Inc. and PDC Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7% PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3%

Liquidity

Brigham Minerals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, PDC Energy Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Brigham Minerals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Brigham Minerals Inc. and PDC Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Meanwhile, PDC Energy Inc.’s average target price is $49.25, while its potential upside is 50.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brigham Minerals Inc. and PDC Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 0% respectively. 1.2% are Brigham Minerals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are PDC Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68% PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46%

For the past year Brigham Minerals Inc. had bullish trend while PDC Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Brigham Minerals Inc. beats PDC Energy Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.