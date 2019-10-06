Comparing of Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 -2.03 8.92M 0.62 34.76 Denbury Resources Inc. 1 0.08 450.65M 0.56 2.01

In table 1 we can see Brigham Minerals Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Denbury Resources Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Brigham Minerals Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Denbury Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brigham Minerals Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals Inc. 43,385,214.01% 7.9% 5.7% Denbury Resources Inc. 37,975,056,880.42% 25.1% 5.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brigham Minerals Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3. Competitively, Denbury Resources Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Brigham Minerals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Denbury Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Brigham Minerals Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Denbury Resources Inc. is $1.7, which is potential 55.96% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.9% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.9% of Denbury Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Denbury Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68% Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92%

For the past year Brigham Minerals Inc. had bullish trend while Denbury Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Brigham Minerals Inc. beats Denbury Resources Inc.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.