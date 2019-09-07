Comparing of Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

This is a contrast between Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 6 0.56 N/A -138.27 0.00 Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.19 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Rimini Street Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Rimini Street Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200% Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bridgeline Digital Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Rimini Street Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Bridgeline Digital Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rimini Street Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Rimini Street Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.7% and 41.8% respectively. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Comparatively, 8.6% are Rimini Street Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81% Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27%

For the past year Bridgeline Digital Inc. was more bearish than Rimini Street Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Rimini Street Inc. beats Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.