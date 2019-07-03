Comparing of Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 9 0.22 N/A -105.70 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.27 N/A -1.50 0.00

Demonstrates Bridgeline Digital Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -98.7% PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -39.3% -20.8%

Risk and Volatility

Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s 1.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 73.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PAR Technology Corporation’s beta is -0.01 which is 101.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bridgeline Digital Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, PAR Technology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Bridgeline Digital Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, PAR Technology Corporation’s potential upside is 20.53% and its consensus target price is $32.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.5% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 12.3% of Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of PAR Technology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -17.25% -42.42% -53.82% -71.95% -93.14% -52.64% PAR Technology Corporation 5.77% 12.14% -4.03% 50.44% 74.66% 17.24%

For the past year Bridgeline Digital Inc. had bearish trend while PAR Technology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

PAR Technology Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.