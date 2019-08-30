Comparing of Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)

We will be contrasting the differences between Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 6 0.55 N/A -138.27 0.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200% Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bridgeline Digital Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Aurora Mobile Limited has 4.9 and 4.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aurora Mobile Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile Limited’s average target price is $9.7, while its potential upside is 162.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.7% and 13.9%. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aurora Mobile Limited has 33.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81% Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22%

For the past year Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aurora Mobile Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aurora Mobile Limited beats Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.