Comparing of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 138.41 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. On the competitive side is, Vaccinex Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaccinex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9%. Comparatively, 5.6% are Vaccinex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vaccinex Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Vaccinex Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.