Comparing of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 6.55 N/A -2.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 and a Quick Ratio of 10.8. Competitively, Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Tocagen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Tocagen Inc.’s potential upside is 132.56% and its average price target is $11.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of Tocagen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.