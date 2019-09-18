Comparing of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

We are comparing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kazia Therapeutics Limited are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.