Comparing of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 146.27 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

10.8 and 10.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Its rival Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.75 consensus price target and a 30.49% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9%. Competitively, 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.