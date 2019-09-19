Comparing of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

As Biotechnology businesses, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Liquidity

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 and a Quick Ratio of 10.8. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $8.5, with potential upside of 249.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.