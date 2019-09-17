Comparing of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (LND) and Its Peers

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) is a company in the Property Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.63% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.06% of all Property Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.95% of all Property Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 11.58% 15.76% 5.49%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas N/A 4 3.59 Industry Average 58.40M 504.22M 50.31

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.80 2.67

As a group, Property Management companies have a potential upside of 156.12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0.7% 0.68% 11.95% 3.1% 21.69% 7.46% Industry Average 2.76% 6.23% 11.11% 19.34% 20.22% 29.04%

For the past year BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas’s rivals beat BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas on 7 of the 6 factors.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas acquires, develops, operates and seels agricultural land and properties. The company offers agriculture, cattle raising, and forestry activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the production and sale of soybean, corn, rice, and sorghum; sugarcane and other farming products; and beef calves after weaning. The company also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages its own and third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.