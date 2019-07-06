Comparing of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Both Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.79 N/A 0.53 28.14 Seritage Growth Properties 42 12.26 N/A -2.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brandywine Realty Trust and Seritage Growth Properties.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 5.3% 2.4% Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.7% -3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Brandywine Realty Trust’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Seritage Growth Properties’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and Seritage Growth Properties.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 2.33 Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0.00

Brandywine Realty Trust’s average target price is $17.17, while its potential upside is 17.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brandywine Realty Trust and Seritage Growth Properties are owned by institutional investors at 97.9% and 0% respectively. About 1.2% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Seritage Growth Properties’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brandywine Realty Trust 0.13% -5.36% -5% 4.17% -7.12% 16.55% Seritage Growth Properties -0.55% 1% 4.95% 19.03% 21.32% 40.27%

For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats on 5 of the 8 factors Seritage Growth Properties.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.