Comparing of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brandywine Realty Trust
|15
|4.71
|N/A
|0.53
|28.14
|National Retail Properties Inc.
|52
|13.42
|N/A
|1.47
|36.36
Table 1 highlights Brandywine Realty Trust and National Retail Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. National Retail Properties Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Brandywine Realty Trust. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Brandywine Realty Trust has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than National Retail Properties Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Brandywine Realty Trust and National Retail Properties Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brandywine Realty Trust
|0.00%
|5.3%
|2.4%
|National Retail Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk & Volatility
A 1.08 beta indicates that Brandywine Realty Trust is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. National Retail Properties Inc.’s 0.23 beta is the reason why it is 77.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Brandywine Realty Trust and National Retail Properties Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brandywine Realty Trust
|1
|1
|1
|2.33
|National Retail Properties Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Brandywine Realty Trust’s average target price is $17.17, while its potential upside is 19.15%. On the other hand, National Retail Properties Inc.’s potential upside is 5.20% and its average target price is $55. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Brandywine Realty Trust is looking more favorable than National Retail Properties Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Brandywine Realty Trust and National Retail Properties Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 91.1%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are National Retail Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brandywine Realty Trust
|0.13%
|-5.36%
|-5%
|4.17%
|-7.12%
|16.55%
|National Retail Properties Inc.
|2.42%
|-0.02%
|2.87%
|8.69%
|34.15%
|10.12%
For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust was more bullish than National Retail Properties Inc.
Summary
National Retail Properties Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Brandywine Realty Trust.
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.