Comparing of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.71 N/A 0.53 28.14 National Retail Properties Inc. 52 13.42 N/A 1.47 36.36

Table 1 highlights Brandywine Realty Trust and National Retail Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. National Retail Properties Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Brandywine Realty Trust. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Brandywine Realty Trust has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than National Retail Properties Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brandywine Realty Trust and National Retail Properties Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 5.3% 2.4% National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.08 beta indicates that Brandywine Realty Trust is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. National Retail Properties Inc.’s 0.23 beta is the reason why it is 77.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Brandywine Realty Trust and National Retail Properties Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 2.33 National Retail Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Brandywine Realty Trust’s average target price is $17.17, while its potential upside is 19.15%. On the other hand, National Retail Properties Inc.’s potential upside is 5.20% and its average target price is $55. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Brandywine Realty Trust is looking more favorable than National Retail Properties Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brandywine Realty Trust and National Retail Properties Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 91.1%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are National Retail Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brandywine Realty Trust 0.13% -5.36% -5% 4.17% -7.12% 16.55% National Retail Properties Inc. 2.42% -0.02% 2.87% 8.69% 34.15% 10.12%

For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust was more bullish than National Retail Properties Inc.

Summary

National Retail Properties Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.