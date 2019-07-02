Comparing of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 119.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. About 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.