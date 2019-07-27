Comparing of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Risk & Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s 115.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Sesen Bio Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Sesen Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, and a 120.59% upside potential. Competitively Sesen Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $1, with potential downside of -12.28%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.1% of Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.56% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.