Comparing of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

This is a contrast between Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 28.65 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Risk & Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. Mesoblast Limited’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Mesoblast Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 147.25% at a $9 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 2.6% respectively. 0.6% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Mesoblast Limited

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.