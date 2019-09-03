Comparing of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

The upside potential is 138.73% for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $9. On the other hand, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s potential upside is 105.17% and its consensus target price is $78.17. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.