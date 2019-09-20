Comparing of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 17 2.21 N/A 5.07 1.94 Phillips 66 95 0.42 N/A 11.35 9.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and Phillips 66. Phillips 66 seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Phillips 66.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Phillips 66 0.00% 22.3% 9.5%

Risk & Volatility

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s current beta is -0.24 and it happens to be 124.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Phillips 66 on the other hand, has 1.1 beta which makes it 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and Phillips 66 can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Phillips 66 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Phillips 66 has a consensus price target of $110.25, with potential upside of 6.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.5% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 72.5% of Phillips 66 are owned by institutional investors. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Phillips 66’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust -16.51% -36.13% -50.15% -59.33% -64.46% -54.67% Phillips 66 0.14% 9.04% 11.67% 8.49% -16.04% 19.05%

For the past year BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has -54.67% weaker performance while Phillips 66 has 19.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Phillips 66 beats on 11 of the 11 factors BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids in the United States; and stores, refrigerates, and exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily to Asia and Europe. This segment also transports crude oil and other feedstocks to its refineries and other locations, as well as delivers refined and specialty products, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products. The Chemicals segment manufactures and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, styrene, paraxylene, and cyclohexane, as well as polystyrene and styrene-butadiene copolymers; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, drilling chemicals, and mining chemicals. The Refining segment buys, sells, and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products comprising gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels at 13 refineries primarily in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products consisting of gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells specialty products, such as petroleum coke products, waxes, solvents, and polypropylene. In addition, this segment generates electricity and provides merchant power into the Texas market. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.