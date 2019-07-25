Comparing of BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)

We will be contrasting the differences between BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners LP 15 14.00 N/A 1.27 11.64 TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.56 N/A 0.21 8.45

Table 1 highlights BP Midstream Partners LP and TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TransGlobe Energy Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BP Midstream Partners LP. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BP Midstream Partners LP and TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 4.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BP Midstream Partners LP are 13.5 and 13.5. Competitively, TransGlobe Energy Corporation has 2.8 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given BP Midstream Partners LP and TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners LP 1 0 1 2.50 TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

BP Midstream Partners LP’s upside potential is 5.92% at a $17 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BP Midstream Partners LP and TransGlobe Energy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 38%. About 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Midstream Partners LP 5.2% -3.08% -8.71% -14.07% -26.8% -4.89% TransGlobe Energy Corporation -3.85% -5.91% -11.62% -19.35% -8.85% -6.42%

For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has smaller decline than TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

Summary

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.