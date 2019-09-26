Comparing of BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners LP 15 12.78 N/A 1.33 12.02 SM Energy Company 13 0.78 N/A 0.09 107.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BP Midstream Partners LP and SM Energy Company. SM Energy Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BP Midstream Partners LP. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. BP Midstream Partners LP’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of SM Energy Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7% SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BP Midstream Partners LP is 13.5 while its Current Ratio is 13.5. Meanwhile, SM Energy Company has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. BP Midstream Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SM Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

BP Midstream Partners LP and SM Energy Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners LP 0 1 1 2.50 SM Energy Company 1 4 3 2.38

BP Midstream Partners LP has an average target price of $18, and a 23.29% upside potential. Competitively SM Energy Company has an average target price of $15.25, with potential upside of 43.19%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that SM Energy Company seems more appealing than BP Midstream Partners LP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BP Midstream Partners LP and SM Energy Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.3% and 0%. Insiders held 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are SM Energy Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09% SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59%

For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP has 3.09% stronger performance while SM Energy Company has -35.59% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors BP Midstream Partners LP beats SM Energy Company.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.