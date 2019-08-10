Comparing of BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)

We are comparing BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners LP 15 13.01 N/A 1.33 12.02 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 132 1.91 N/A 2.53 47.78

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BP Midstream Partners LP and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BP Midstream Partners LP. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. BP Midstream Partners LP has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has BP Midstream Partners LP and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BP Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 13.5 while its Quick Ratio is 13.5. On the competitive side is, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

BP Midstream Partners LP and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners LP 1 0 1 2.50 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of BP Midstream Partners LP is $17, with potential upside of 14.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.3% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 2.6% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has 9.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51%

For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP was less bullish than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors BP Midstream Partners LP.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.