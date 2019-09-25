Comparing of BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners LP 15 13.03 N/A 1.33 12.02 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.78 N/A 2.06 14.62

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BP Midstream Partners LP and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BP Midstream Partners LP. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. BP Midstream Partners LP has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Enterprise Products Partners L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BP Midstream Partners LP and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BP Midstream Partners LP is 13.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.5. The Current Ratio of rival Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. BP Midstream Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BP Midstream Partners LP and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners LP 0 1 1 2.50 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 4 2.80

BP Midstream Partners LP’s upside potential currently stands at 20.89% and an $18 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is $34.8, which is potential 20.46% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that BP Midstream Partners LP seems more appealing than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.3% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 37.9% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. BP Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45%

For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP has weaker performance than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats BP Midstream Partners LP on 8 of the 12 factors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.