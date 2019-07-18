Comparing of BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners LP 15 14.12 N/A 1.27 11.64 Devon Energy Corporation 29 1.10 N/A 0.95 32.56

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BP Midstream Partners LP and Devon Energy Corporation. Devon Energy Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to BP Midstream Partners LP. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP is currently more affordable than Devon Energy Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BP Midstream Partners LP and Devon Energy Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7% Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BP Midstream Partners LP is 13.5 while its Current Ratio is 13.5. Meanwhile, Devon Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. BP Midstream Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Devon Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

BP Midstream Partners LP and Devon Energy Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners LP 1 0 1 2.50 Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

BP Midstream Partners LP’s upside potential is 5.07% at a $17 average target price. Competitively Devon Energy Corporation has a consensus target price of $37.29, with potential upside of 43.81%. The information presented earlier suggests that Devon Energy Corporation looks more robust than BP Midstream Partners LP as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.1% of Devon Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, Devon Energy Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Midstream Partners LP 5.2% -3.08% -8.71% -14.07% -26.8% -4.89% Devon Energy Corporation -1.9% -5.04% 14.94% -6.3% -25.15% 37.22%

For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend while Devon Energy Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats BP Midstream Partners LP on 7 of the 12 factors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.