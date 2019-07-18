Comparing of BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|15
|14.12
|N/A
|1.27
|11.64
|Devon Energy Corporation
|29
|1.10
|N/A
|0.95
|32.56
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BP Midstream Partners LP and Devon Energy Corporation. Devon Energy Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to BP Midstream Partners LP. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP is currently more affordable than Devon Energy Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides BP Midstream Partners LP and Devon Energy Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|85.7%
|21.7%
|Devon Energy Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of BP Midstream Partners LP is 13.5 while its Current Ratio is 13.5. Meanwhile, Devon Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. BP Midstream Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Devon Energy Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
BP Midstream Partners LP and Devon Energy Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|1
|0
|1
|2.50
|Devon Energy Corporation
|0
|2
|5
|2.71
BP Midstream Partners LP’s upside potential is 5.07% at a $17 average target price. Competitively Devon Energy Corporation has a consensus target price of $37.29, with potential upside of 43.81%. The information presented earlier suggests that Devon Energy Corporation looks more robust than BP Midstream Partners LP as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 97.6% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.1% of Devon Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, Devon Energy Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|5.2%
|-3.08%
|-8.71%
|-14.07%
|-26.8%
|-4.89%
|Devon Energy Corporation
|-1.9%
|-5.04%
|14.94%
|-6.3%
|-25.15%
|37.22%
For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend while Devon Energy Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Devon Energy Corporation beats BP Midstream Partners LP on 7 of the 12 factors.
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.